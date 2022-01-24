Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando In A Relationship? The Truth Uncovered

Miley Cyrus has now allegedly started introducing Maxx Morando as her boyfriend. Sources said that the pair began a "non-committal fling" but ended up entering a real romantic link.

Miley Cyrus Reuters

In the January 31 issue of Star, it is stated that the two artists are now in a relationship. They reportedly "instantly clicked" upon meeting each other for the first time early last year.

The insiders noted that Morando is "totally" Cyrus' type, considering that he is a drummer, as well as an artist like her. "She seems very smitten," adding that "they are really cute together."