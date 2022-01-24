ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stressed hospitals ask workers with COVID to return — even if they may be infectious

By Brittany Shammas, Hannah Knowles
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandice Cordero still had a fever and a cough late last month when, she says, her hospital told her it was time to come back to work. The Bradenton, Fla. nurse was stunned — and worried she could still be contagious seven days into her breakthrough COVID-19 infection. When an employee...

The Independent

Retired Iowa school superintendent with sepsis dies after waiting 15 days for hospital bed due to Covid surge

A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges.This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system. And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive for the virus while in the hospital for other reasons.At the same time, hospitals say the patients...
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wogx.com

Some healthcare workers with COVID-19 being asked to work

ORLANDO, Fla. - Healthcare workers in California, Arizona, and Rhode Island who have tested positive with COVID-19 are asking to come to work if they’re asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The same thing is happening in France, all due to a shortage of health care workers. FOX 35 News...
ORLANDO, FL
WKTV

Hospital workers ask for understanding from patients

MVHS workers are facing increased aggression from patients and families. Nurses, doctors and other workers at Mohawk Valley Health Systems are pleading with patients and families to show understanding during the ongoing health care challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOHAWK, NY
Seattle Times

Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus. The 74 deaths occurred in its three most populous states. New South Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

As COVID hospitalizations surge, NC asks FEMA for support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina hospitals treat a record number of coronavirus patients, state health officials announced Friday that they’re seeking federal support in the Charlotte area. With Atrium Health, the state’s largest health provider, Health and Human Services and Emergency Management officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency and assistant secretary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTTS

Stressed Hospitals Hunt For Ventilators

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Doctors in Kansas and Missouri are hunting down ventilators and running out of monoclonal antibodies as COVID-19 patient counts hit pandemic highs at a growing number of hospitals. Health officials for hospitals in the Kansas City and Wichita areas issued a desperate plea Wednesday for...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers

Health care workers in about half the states face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under a Biden administration mandate that will be rolled out across the rest of the country in the coming weeks. While the requirement is welcomed by some, others fear it will worsen already serious staff shortages if employees quit rather than comply.“We would like to see staff vaccinated. We think that it’s the safest option for residents, which is our biggest concern,” said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis County, Missouri nonprofit that works on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Stables to Stethoscopes’: Horses Help Doctors With Pandemic Stress, Patient Care

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s healthcare workers are using “horsepower” to help cope with stress brought on by the pandemic. Banner Health has created a first-of-its-kind program aimed at teaching resiliency and leadership by taking doctors from the hospital bedside to the barn. “That’s the beauty of horses, they have so much to teach us,” said Dr. Michele Alba, a family physician with Banner Health. (credit: CBS) About six months ago, Alba teamed up with Horses and Hearts, a therapeutic riding center in Loveland. Together with Tamara Merritt, the facility’s associate executive director, they created a hands-on equine education program for...
LOVELAND, CO
ingrams.com

Area hospital executives say stresses may remain, even as case counts appear to be leveling off

The University of Kansas Hospital, with its mandate to serve not just the metro area but the entire state, has always been tasked with caring for some of the most acute health-care challenges, treating the sickest of the sick. That’s one reason the hospital’s staff has been under siege throughout January and the Omicron-phase run-up in case counts.
KANSAS STATE

