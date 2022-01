With rapid COVID-19 tests from the government starting to arrive in the mail, it's crucial to know how to take care of those tests properly. If you store them in a part of your home that's too cold or too warm, the results might not be reliable, experts told TODAY. And with omicron cases continuing to spread across the U.S., it's more important than ever to be able to use home COVID-19 tests correctly.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO