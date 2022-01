This article was contributed by Hassan Lâasri, consultant in data strategy, data governance, and data activation. Since McKinsey’s report on big data in May 2011, we have entered an era where virtually everything we do on this planet is designed and digitized to generate data, consume it, or both. Recent projects, including the Metaverse, want to translate the earth into a virtual data planet. Since that report, data has been considered to be a strategic asset in any company whose business depends on data — not just Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft, all of which have paved the way. But before we got to this point, data itself has gone a transformation from a purely technical resource to a valued asset.

