Autumn seems a long time past in “hockey time” when it comes to the Nashville Predators and their season opener against the Seattle Kraken back on October 14. A Predators team that dropped their opening game 4-3 to the expansion Kraken (giving Seattle their first win in franchise history) doesn’t feel like the same team nowadays with a solid 26-14-3 record since. The Predators are looking not just for two critical points in a tight Central Division but also for revenge for the loss against a Seattle team that has gone 13-24-4 this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO