Arbutus Biopharma outlines milestones for 2022

The advantage of the company strategy is becoming apparent to the market. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has long been criticized in some quarters for having high costs. These high costs resulted in an unattractive breakeven point for some investors when reviewing the natural gas prices needed to breakeven. However, the benefits of the company strategy are now becoming apparent as the price needed to breakeven on the sale of natural gas from the production stream is extremely low. This highlights the point that good strategies generally rotate to the top in a commodity industry like this one. Therefore, which of the top profitability strategies to execute is a management choice. In any event shareholders will now be benefitting from the choices management made.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO