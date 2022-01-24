ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbutus Biopharma outlines milestones for 2022

By Mamta Mayani
 3 days ago
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announces its 2022 corporate objectives and provided a financial update. The company anticipates multiple AB-729 and AB-836 HBV clinical data readouts in H1 and H2 2022 to...

Seeking Alpha

Cocrystal Pharma picks two oral antiviral candidates for COVID-19

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) announced its decision to select oral investigational antiviral drug candidates, CDI-988 and CDI-873 for further development against COVID-19. A first-in-human trial for one of the candidates is expected to begin this year. Both agents target a conserved region of the active site of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease...
Seeking Alpha

Aridis wins funding from Gates Foundation to test inhalational COVID-19 antibodies

Nano-cap biotech, Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS), has added ~37% in the pre-market after announcing that the company received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to investigate its inhaled monoclonal antibodies against influenza and SARS-CoV2. Identified as a cost-effective mechanism to deliver antibodies, the inhaled formulation technology is aimed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Horizon Therapeutics: Powerful Pharma Player On Long-Term Growth Track

Horizon generates giant revenues the old fashioned way, from clever acquisitions. This is my first review of Horizon (HZNP). I can't remember how I initially encountered the name. I can say, and this article will describe why, it is an intriguing investment find. Horizon has important arrays of medicines in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pd L1#Hbv#Mpro#Ind#Abus
Seeking Alpha

Taysha posts early biomarker data for gene therapy in GM2 gangliosidosis

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) announced encouraging initial biomarker data for its experimental gene therapy TSHA-101 in patients with Sandhoff and Tay-Sachs diseases, two forms of GM2 gangliosidosis. The Hex A enzyme levels in patients with asymptomatic GM2 gangliosidosis – a genetically inherited disorder of the brain and spinal cord –...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Cryoport partners with Cell Matters to provide cryopreservation services

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) has entered into a strategic partnership with Cell Matters, S.A. to deliver end-to-end cryopreservation services for leukapheresis derived therapies supporting both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. The companies will jointly develop the commercial approach for marketing these services. The relationship between Cryoport and Cell Matters has two key...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC. For: Jan 24

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Allowance of Patent for NM-102 in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 24, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Antero Resources: What Costs?

The advantage of the company strategy is becoming apparent to the market. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has long been criticized in some quarters for having high costs. These high costs resulted in an unattractive breakeven point for some investors when reviewing the natural gas prices needed to breakeven. However, the benefits of the company strategy are now becoming apparent as the price needed to breakeven on the sale of natural gas from the production stream is extremely low. This highlights the point that good strategies generally rotate to the top in a commodity industry like this one. Therefore, which of the top profitability strategies to execute is a management choice. In any event shareholders will now be benefitting from the choices management made.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Outlook Therapeutics: Likely FDA Approval, Possible Buyout

Outlook's drug ONS-5010 has a unique value prop that will set it apart in the wet AMD landscape. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is a New Jersey-based clinical-stage pharma currently developing and planning to launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab product, LYTENAVA, conditional on FDA approval being received. LYTENAVA is first aimed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and will later also target diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Kinnate Biopharma gets FDA nod for KIN-3248's IND application

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) said the FDA cleared its IND application for KIN-3248, a pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and urothelial carcinoma. The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin in H1 of 2022 and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-cancer activity of KIN-3248. In preclinical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Xeris Biopharma Eyes High End Of FY21 Sales Outlook

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has reaffirmed its preliminary 2021 pro forma sales at a high-end of $76 million - $80 million guidance, approximately 55% growth from 2020. The company held year-end 2021 preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and investments of approximately $102 million. "2022 is off to a good...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorideas.com

Derm Biopharma Named Top Growth Pick For 2022

January 19, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Journey Medical should increase 2022 and 2023 revenue by at least 30% such that it could turn a profit in 2024, noted a ROTH Capital Partners report. Journey Medical Corp. (DERM:NASDAQ) should increase revenue this year and next by 30% or more, purported H.C. Wainwright...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

PANTHERx Rare to distribute Xeris Biopharma's Recorlev for Cushing's syndrome

PANTHERx Rare has become the exclusive U.S. pharmacy distribution partner for Xeris Biopharma's (XERS +0.2%) recently approved medicine Recorlev (levoketoconazole) to treat Cushing's syndrome. Recorlev is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor indicated for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

