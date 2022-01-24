Chilly Mama is here to to keep your fridge smelling fresh and odor free

Small, sweet, and delightfully chewy, dates are a tasty treat whether eaten on their own as a snack, or as part of an appetizer, entrée, or dessert dish. The fruit of the date palm tree, and native to the Middle East and North Africa, though grown elsewhere as well, dates are an ancient fruit that has been cultivated for thousands of years, according to Delighted Cooking. Although there are hundreds of varieties of dates, the two most common varieties include Medjool and Deglet Noor (via Real Simple). Dates can be fresh or dried, and there are three different categories of fresh dates: soft, semi-dry, or dry (via Leafy Place).
