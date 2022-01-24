Revelation Biosciences to raise $7.76M in equity financing

At least four special-purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACs, have pulled their initial public offering plans in the past 24 hours, amid highly volatile equity markets. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are shell companies that raise money in an IPO and then acquire a business or businesses. The vehicle became popular during the pandemic, but many have struggled in the last year. Do It Again Corp., a SPAC that was targeting a deal in the restaurant or food service sector, withdrew its registration early Wednesday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp., which filed last June to raise $150 million in an...

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO