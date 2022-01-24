ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Revelation Biosciences to raise $7.76M in equity financing

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) entered into a definitive agreement with a leading healthcare-focused institutional investor wherein the company agreed to sell 1.29M shares at...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

UPDATE: At least 3 SPACs have withdrawn IPO plans in the last 24 hours amid highly volatile equity markets

At least four special-purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACs, have pulled their initial public offering plans in the past 24 hours, amid highly volatile equity markets. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are shell companies that raise money in an IPO and then acquire a business or businesses. The vehicle became popular during the pandemic, but many have struggled in the last year. Do It Again Corp., a SPAC that was targeting a deal in the restaurant or food service sector, withdrew its registration early Wednesday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp., which filed last June to raise $150 million in an...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jupiter Neurosciences aims to raise up to $20.24M in IPO

Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS) has set terms for an initial public offering of its stock, aiming to raise up to $20.24M from the deal. The biotech company said in a filing that it intends to offer 2.2M units, or 2.53M if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is fully exercised, for $6 to $8 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to purchase one share at the IPO price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Centene gains on report of potential interest from Cigna

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) rose 6.2% in after hours trading on a report that it has received potential takeover interest from Cigna (NYSE:CI) in recent months. The talks were preliminary and didn't lead to any agreement, according to a Bloomberg report. Talks aren't currently taking place and its not clear if they will be revived.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Zymeworks secures $100M capital via equity raise

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has priced its public offering of 9.16M common shares and, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.34M shares of common stock. The common shares are being offered at $8.00/share and the pre-funded warrants are priced at $7.9999/warrant. Expected gross proceeds are ~$100M. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.875M...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Financing#Revelation Biosciences#Revb
Seeking Alpha

Epizyme announces proposed public offering of shares

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) intends to offer and sell its shares in an underwritten public offering. EPZM also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered. Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering - together with its existing cash, cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Connectivity solutions provider Credo prices 20M-share IPO at $10

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) has priced its IPO of 20M ordinary shares at $10.00/share. An aggregate of ~18.4M shares are being offered by Credo and ~1.6M shares are offered by selling shareholders. Expected gross proceeds are $183.8M. Nasdaq trading will commence on January 27, 2022. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Epizyme raises $85M capital via stock offering

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has priced its public offering of ~56.7M shares of common stock at $1.50/share. Total gross proceeds are expected to be ~$85M. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 8.5M shares. Net proceeds will be used to fund development of tazemetostat outside of Japan, for working capital and other general corporate...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Omega Healthcare Investors: Buy And Hold Vs. Dividend Income

For the Buy and Hold investor, OHI's prospects are bright. Favorable demographic trends and an able management put the company in a good position moving forward, despite some near-term challenges. Introduction. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is the largest publicly traded REIT dedicated to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). OHI is...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Hess after the call - the more spending grows, the more shares fall

The Hess (NYSE:HES) Q4 conference call left no doubts as to Management's plans, the Company's production in the Bakken will grow 20%+ between Q3 '21 and Q4 '22. The growth segment growth requiring a 75% capex increase. Although the company's earnings release beat cash flow expectations, earnings expectations and delivered Guyana guidance that was in-line, shares are down ~5% with peers (NYSEARCA:XLE) down down less than 1%.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Galapagos creates 1M subscription rights; stock rises 9%

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) said its supervisory board created 1M subscription rights under a new plan for the benefit of a company personnel. The subscription rights have an exercise term of eight years and an exercise price of €50. Paul Stoffels will ultimately become the new subscription right holder under the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Linde reports 19% growth in small on-site contracts in 2021

Linde (NYSE:LIN) reported another record year for small on-site contracts by signing 43 new projects during 2021, a 19% Y/Y increase; it also started up 32 small on-site projects during 2021. In 2021, the company signed agreements valued worth $170M with customers across 20 countries and end-markets including energy, electronics,...
MARKETS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Home equity lending alternative provider Hometap raises $245M

Hometap raised $245 million in commitments for its third institutional asset investment fund six weeks after adding $60 million in operating capital. Bain Capital and Group 1001's Delaware Life Insurance Co. were investors in this latest round of fundraising. Both did not participate in the previous institutional funds, but Bain also participated in the December venture capital round.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy