A Walmart-backed startup is looking to establish itself as a major player in the financial technology space. Hazel, the independent fintech firm Walmart operates with Ribbit Capital, one of the venture capital firms behind Robinhood, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire fintech platforms Even and One. These acquisitions, which are expected to close in the first half of 2022 pending approvals, mark Hazel’s emergence from stealth mode.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO