Premier League

Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs’ woeful Premier League record v Chelsea

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.

Tottenham tale of woe

Tottenham have won only seven of their 60 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (PA graphic)

The Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own goal by Antonio Rudiger in February 2020’s 2-1 win.

That has served only to extend their dominance over Spurs, with Chelsea on top of the Premier League head-to-head ever since they won the first meeting in the rebranded competition 2-1 in December 1992.

Of the five ever-present teams in the Premier League era, Spurs and Chelsea are the second combination to complete this season’s pair of games and therefore 60 in the 30 years of the competition.

Chelsea were also involved in the first after January 2’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool but, while that rivalry is evenly matched, with 23 Liverpool wins to Chelsea’s 21, the opposite is true of Chelsea-Spurs.

Dele Alli, centre left, was instrumental in Spurs’ most recent league wins over Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Chelsea have won more than half of those meetings, 33 out of 60, with 20 draws and Spurs’ seven isolated successes – the first of which did not come until Aaron Lennon’s winner in November 2006, in the 15th season of the Premier League. Chelsea have also scored almost twice as many goals, 108 to Spurs’ 55.

Tottenham’s best run came in 2017 and 2018 with three wins out of four – Dele Alli scoring in all three of those wins with five goals in total – but that has given way to their recent slump.

In addition, Chelsea won both legs of this season’s Carabao Cup semi-final, won on penalties at the same stage of the competition in 2018-19 and also beat Spurs in the 2014-15 final and the 2016-17 FA Cup semi-final. Spurs’ one consolation in the last three seasons was a win on penalties in last season’s League Cup last 16.

Worst of the ever-presents?

Everton’s poor Premier League record against Manchester United is one of the few to rival Tottenham’s against Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Seven wins is the fewest by any team in a match contested in every Premier League season to date, making the case for Tottenham’s record against Chelsea as the worst in the competition.

Everton have only nine wins in 59 meetings with both Spurs and Manchester United, with the latter combination providing the closest rival to Chelsea-Spurs as the most one-sided fixture.

United have won 37 of those games with only 13 draws, leaving Everton with just 40 points against them – one fewer than Spurs have against Chelsea, though in one fewer game.

On a points-per-game basis it takes three decimal places to separate them, with Everton’s 0.678 against United narrowly the worst such record, with Spurs earning 0.683 per game against Chelsea.

Expanding the selection beyond ever-present fixtures, Tottenham’s points-per-game record against Chelsea is the sixth worst among games played at least 40 times and the 14th worst in fixtures present in at least half of Premier League seasons – the worst in the latter case being Fulham’s one win from 30 against, once again, Chelsea.

The Independent

Thomas Tuchel’s tactical tweaks give air to Chelsea’s wings

It is customary for any great trilogy to feature some sort of redemption, revenge or at least a fitting finale. In truth, the clinical nature of Chelsea’s three victories over Tottenham this month left no room for such drama. It has been a course of unerring superiority, requiring just five minutes for Thomas Tuchel’s side to assert their dominance in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and culminating in Sunday’s clinical 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.After what has been the most exacting period of Tuchel’s tenure, even if Chelsea’s title hopes are still all but redundant, it felt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#League Cup
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea Duo Named in Premier League Team of the Week After Spurs Win

Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech have both been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week. Thomas Tuchel's side beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 win after goals from Silva and Ziyech in the second half. Ziyech opened the scoring with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League Covid cases fall for fourth week running

The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since the start of December.There were 16 new positive cases recorded in the latest round of testing from 17 to 23 January, with 6,221 Covid-19 tests administered on players and club staff.Only two positive Covid-19 tests were actually recorded between 21 and 23 January from the 2,090 tests conducted.A Premier League statement read: “This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since 5 December.“The safety of everyone remains...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Curtis Jones becomes part of the solution as Liverpool navigate crucial stage of their season

By the time Liverpool play their next match, Curtis Jones will have turned 21 years old. A coming-of-age marker doesn’t really seem to exist in English football anymore; gone are U21 leagues, several top-flight players have needed to wait until 22 or 23 for their chance, more coaches subscribe to the “good enough, old enough” mantra. But still, no longer being a literal under-21 effectively marks the transition from youngster to senior player, be it as a superstar-in-waiting or squad-filler option.For a player who recently had his manager claim to be his “biggest fan”, it’s perhaps an even bigger milestone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
