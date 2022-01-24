Cameron Archer joins Preston on loan from Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has joined Preston on loan.

The 20-year-old, who recently signed a new contract at Villa until 2025, will spend the remainder of the season with the Championship club.

Archer has enjoyed a breakthrough season at his boyhood club, impressing against Football League opposition in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, as well as making three Premier League appearances.

“I’ve been monitoring Cameron Archer for a while now. He’s a natural goalscorer who I’m really excited to work with and hopefully he’ll score some goals for us,” North End boss Ryan Lowe said.

“There were several clubs after him chasing his signature but we’re the privileged ones to be able to take him.

“His objective will be to play for the Aston Villa first team in the future and we want to help him do that, but his objective now until the end of the season will be to help Preston North End finish as high up the table as possible.”

Archer scored four goals in the Carabao Cup, including one against a very strong Chelsea side, and he hit the back of the net six times in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“Hopefully I will get some experience, some games under my belt, and hopefully score some more goals,” said Archer.

“I’m excited, I’m ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started. It’s been a good journey so far and I’ve had the opportunity to go out on loan now to express myself.”

Archer will go straight into the squad for Preston’s trip to West Brom on Wednesday.

