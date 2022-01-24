ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville schools adjust January 24 bus routes due to driver shortage

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to an ongoing bus driver shortage, Fayetteville public schools have made the following additional adjustments to the morning bus routes for Monday, January 24:

  • All morning pickups for Route C, which serves ALLPS, FHS, HOLT, and HOLCOMB , will be 105 minutes late.
  • All morning pickups for Route J, which serves ALLPS, FHS, LEVERETT , and RAMAY , will be 105 minutes late.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” a representative for the schools said in a press release. “And we appreciate your patience.”

