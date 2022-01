The community page has been a buzz for months now, and it looks like the rumors are true. It looks like a new gun shop is set to open its doors in Grand Blanc. According to their Facebook page, Dorchester Gun Station, LLC is opening a new location in Grand Blanc this spring. The event post states they will "Officially open to the public on Sunday, May 1st, 2022, and Grand Blanc's FIRST ever gun store!" The post goes on to say,

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO