NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: .500 hockey – 1/24/22

It took the shootout, but the Rangers came away with a big two points all thanks to the efforts of their big guns. Chris Kreider, Artemiy Panarin, and Adam Fox were major catalysts to the offense last night. The shootout proved dramatic as well with a variety of great goals; arguably the most important by Alexis Lafrenière, following a goal by fellow draftee Quinten Byfield, that helped to extend the shootout for an eventual Adam Fox winner. Lafrenière has been a major discussion in the Rangers universe, and for good reason as a 1st overall pick, his goal was straight clutch and filth though. May it at long last be a jumpstart for him.
Comments / 0