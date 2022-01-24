NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: .500 hockey – 1/24/22

Chris Kreider has a chance tonight to be the first NY Rangers draft pick to score 30 goals in a season since Petr Prucha. He makes his first attempt at it tonight, sitting on 29 goals after his hat trick on Saturday night. He’s been a machine this year, especially in front of the net. Given where the Rangers stand offensively, he’s one of five forwards in the lineup that will need to score for the Rangers to stay in the game. Both Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil are out tonight, so that means we are going to see a third line with minimal finishing power. Tonight, the top guys need to produce. That’s been the story of the year though, as this lineup is very top heavy.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO