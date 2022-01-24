ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: .500 hockey – 1/24/22

By Dave
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Week’s Results:1/19 vs TOR (W 6-3), 1/22 @ CAR (L 6-3), 1/23 vs ARI (W 7-3) Season Record: 27-11-4 (127 GF, 107 GA) 1/24 vs LAK, 1/27 @ CBJ, 1/28 vs MIN (tissues required), 1/30 vs SEA. Last Poll’s Results: 7.91 (177 votes) Top stories from...

blueseatblogs.com

Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 43: Kreider goes for 30

Chris Kreider has a chance tonight to be the first NY Rangers draft pick to score 30 goals in a season since Petr Prucha. He makes his first attempt at it tonight, sitting on 29 goals after his hat trick on Saturday night. He’s been a machine this year, especially in front of the net. Given where the Rangers stand offensively, he’s one of five forwards in the lineup that will need to score for the Rangers to stay in the game. Both Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil are out tonight, so that means we are going to see a third line with minimal finishing power. Tonight, the top guys need to produce. That’s been the story of the year though, as this lineup is very top heavy.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers recall Morgan Barron; assign Tinordi and recall Huska to taxi squad

The Rangers have recalled forward Morgan Barron from the taxi squad, lining him up to play tonight, assuming the Rangers don’t go 11F/7D tonight. Jarred Tinordi cleared waivers –shocker– and was assigned to the taxi squad. Adam Huska was also recalled to the taxi squad. Apparently Gord Murphy was also in Covid protocol, but he cleared.
NHL
Blue Seat

More Alexis Lafreniere ice time would need to come from somewhere

This season is fun. The Rangers are fun to watch. They have holes, for sure, and as constructed they likely are an early exit in the playoffs. But that doesn’t take away from how fun this season has been. That said, there are frustrating points, specifically getting Alexis Lafreniere ice time, both at even strength and on the powerplay. The Rangers are trying to balance developing their prized top picks while winning, and quite frankly, not doing a good job of it. But to play Devil’s Advocate, what other options do they have?
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Rangers, 1/24

FINAL – Shootout. 1. NYR – Chris Kreider (30) – (Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin) – 19:58 (PP) 2. LAK – Blake Lizotte (6) – (Mikey Anderson, Trevor Moore) – 11:55. 3. LAK – Alex Iafallo (13) – (Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe) – 19:21 (PP)
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ 4 Trade Targets From Coyotes

The New York Rangers continue to prove they are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup, as they are in first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blueshirts had six unanswered goals in the game on Jan. 22 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Rangers were not playing well at all against one of the worst teams in the NHL as they were trailing 3-1 before their offensive surge.
NHL
Blue Seat

Thoughts on the Rangers/Jakob Chychrun rumor

During Saturday night’s win over Arizona, the Rangers were involved in yet another Jakob Chychrun rumor. This time, it was a deal on the table the defenseman, with Vitali Kravtsov as a centerpiece. This broke as the Rangers were playing the Coyotes, which made it a little funny. From a pure rumor standpoint, this one at least passes the sniff test, since the Rangers likely won’t deal Kravtsov for a rental. However from a usage standpoint, it’s one that doesn’t quite make sense, both from a cost and a fit perspective.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: A Proper Dethroning

It took the shootout, but the Rangers came away with a big two points all thanks to the efforts of their big guns. Chris Kreider, Artemiy Panarin, and Adam Fox were major catalysts to the offense last night. The shootout proved dramatic as well with a variety of great goals; arguably the most important by Alexis Lafrenière, following a goal by fellow draftee Quinten Byfield, that helped to extend the shootout for an eventual Adam Fox winner. Lafrenière has been a major discussion in the Rangers universe, and for good reason as a 1st overall pick, his goal was straight clutch and filth though. May it at long last be a jumpstart for him.
HOCKEY
Blue Seat

Patrik Nemeth out for personal reasons; Rangers shake up lines

Per Vince Mercogliano, Patrik Nemeth will miss the road trip to Columbus for personal reasons. This is the second time Nemeth has missed time for personal reasons, and we hope everything is ok. Sometimes we get so wrapped up in the game, we forget the players are people too. Truly hope everything works out for him.
NHL
Blue Seat

NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

One of the bigger hurdles –outside of the coronavirus of course– to resume the NHL season was a CBA Memo of Understanding (MOU). This required an extension of the current CBA in addition to terms of resuming the current CBA. It wasn’t an easy task, but this is a critical first step in getting the season started. It’s also a critical step in assuring that, for the first time in Gary Bettman’s tenure, an expiring CBA does not result in a lockout.
NHL
Blue Seat

Around the Farm: Zac Jones with assist in return to Hartford

Zac Jones had an assist, his 14th assist and 18th point in 24 games, in his return to the AHL yesterday. Hartford got most of their top players back before the game, and promptly won 3-2. The Pack had struggled for the month of January, losing many top players to the Rangers taxi squad. The taxi squad is set to end at the beginning of September, and as of now only Morgan Barron remains up with the Rangers.
NHL
975thefanatic.com

Devon Givens In The Crease 1-24-22

After a record breaking 12th consecutive loss for the Flyers, Devon goes In The Crease to break everything down. We talked a little SIxers and Eagles as well to get you ready for the rest of the week.
NHL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

