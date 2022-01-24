ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Finnish dock workers block UPM deliveries to support strike

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HELSINKI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dock workers on Monday began a blockade of forestry group UPM’s paper and pulp deliveries at Finnish ports, as warned by Finnish transport workers’ union AKT on Sunday.

The blockade is aimed at supporting paper workers and electricians who have been on strike since Jan. 1 to demand a company-wide collective agreement with UPM.

“It will last as long as its needed, meaning until the paper workers union and UPM come to an agreement,” Ismo Kokko, President of the transport workers’ union told Reuters.

Instead of a joint agreement, UPM has proposed separate agreements for all businesses and has already signed collective agreements with its plywood and timber divisions.

The paper workers union last Thursday extended here the strike that has shut UPM's paper, pulp and biofuels plants to Feb. 19.

Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen told Reuters he estimated the strike to negatively impact UPM’s operating profit by 15 to 20 million euros per week. (Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by David Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's BharatPe to overhaul governance after co-founder row -sources

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian IPO-hopeful BharatPe is aiming to quell investor disquiet over a public row involving personal investments by one of its co-founders with an independent audit to bolster internal governance rules, two sources with direct knowledge said. The audit will assess if BharatPe’s senior executives are...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facebook wins conditional EU antitrust nod for Kustomer deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) on Thursday secured EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer after agreeing to provide rivals free access to its messaging channels for 10 years. The European Commission said the pledge addressed competition concerns. Reuters reported last month that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upm#Finnish#Inderes
lincolnjournal.com

Dozens join picket line at Special Metals to support striking workers

HUNTINGTON — On a bitterly cold Saturday morning, dozens of Teamsters joined with United Steelworkers members on strike at Special Metals in Huntington to send a message of solidarity. “Our guys have friends and family on these picket lines, and we want to show our support for our brothers...
HUNTINGTON, WV
KRQE News 13

Smith’s workers threaten to strike if no deal is reached

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The clock is ticking for Smith’s parent company, Kroger, to reach a deal with grocery store workers who are demanding raises. Workers want a deal by Saturday or they say they will go on strike. Grocery store chain Kroger is in negotiations with United Food and Commercial Workers of New Mexico. The […]
LABOR ISSUES
fox5ny.com

Protecting delivery workers

The first part of a sweeping new law to protect New York City's 65,000 food delivery workers is now in effect. The law's proponents say it will help create better working conditions and more pay transparency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Unilever slashing 1,500 jobs worldwide under restructure

Around 1,500 jobs globally are being cut at consumer goods giant Unilever as part of a group-wide overhaul.The Marmite-to-Dove soap maker is planning to axe around 15% of senior management roles and 5% of more junior management roles under a restructure to create five business divisions.It said the jobs will go across the UK and its worldwide operations, but did not give a breakdown of where the cuts will be made.Unilever, which employs around 149,000 staff worldwide, stressed that factory teams are not expected to be impacted by the changes.The company employs more than 6,000 people across the UK and...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Countywide strike involving California healthcare workers averted

California's Santa Cruz County and more than 1,600 front-line workers, including healthcare workers, reached a tentative agreement Jan. 24, averting a planned strike, according to a union news release. The Service Employees International Union 521, which represents more than 200 healthcare workers who work at Santa Cruz County clinics, medical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

King Soopers Workers End Strike In Colorado

Workers at the Kroger-owned grocery chain King Soopers voted to end their strike in Colorado on Monday night by accepting a new labor contract. More than 8,000 workers walked off the job on Jan. 12 after Kroger and the workers’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, couldn’t agree on terms for a deal. The union asked supporters not to patronize the more than 70 stores involved in the dispute.
COLORADO STATE
KX News

BNSF railroad tries to block 17,000 workers from striking

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad wants a federal judge to prevent two of its unions from going on strike next month over a new attendance policy that would penalize employees for missing work. The Fort Worth, Texas-based railroad went to court after the unions that represent nearly half of BNSF’s 35,000 workers threatened to […]
ECONOMY
KTVL

Group rallies in support of Portland city workers as strike looms

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group gathered for a rally outside of Portland City Hall Saturday afternoon to support city workers. Portland city workers are threatening to strike, making it clear to city council that it is up to them to offer a fair contract. City employees have been working...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC News

Los Deliveristas Unidos: Delivery workers fight for justice

The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only! Improve Communication at Work With 6 Strategies. Meal Delivery for SeniorsHave your meals delivered. Healthy, fast and more affordable than ever. Blissy /. What Makes Blissy The World's Most Popular...
ADVOCACY
sentinelcolorado.com

King Soopers reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

AURORA | An end to the strike affecting dozens of King Soopers locations near Aurora could be in sight, as the union representing grocery workers announced Friday morning that it had reached a tentative agreement with the company. “This would not have been possible without the support of our allies...
AURORA, CO
KXL

City Of Portland Trade Union Workers Authorize Strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trade workers for the City of Portland belonging to six unions have authorized a strike with 86% support among the members who voted. The District Council of Trade Unions represents workers with AFSCME Local 189, IBEW Local 48, IUOE Local 701, IAM District W24, UA Local 290, and IUPAT District 5 Council. Members make up about 16% of the city’s workforce.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Workers Authorize Strike Over Contract Impasse

The majority of city employees represented by the District Council of Trade Unions (DCTU) have voted to authorize a strike amid a standstill over contract negotiations with the city. “After nearly two years working through a global pandemic, and facing unprecedented challenges, it’s time the City recognizes the sacrifices our...
PORTLAND, OR
theloadstar.com

Seoul steps in to sort parcel deliveries as CJ Logistics' strike goes on

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is taking urgent action to deliver over 200,000 stranded parcels resulting from a prolonged strike by subcontracted couriers of the country’s largest logistics company, CJ Logistics. Around 1,700 workers hired by the sub-contractors have refused to work since 28...
INDUSTRY
kvor.com

Springs Workers Could Strike

Local King Soopers workers are preparing to go on strike. Union members went on strike across Colorado yesterday, but workers here in the Springs did not. A message posted to the union website says workers in the Springs are getting ready to strike, but no official start date has been set. Workers claim the strike is over rising costs and unfair practices by King Soopers. King Soopers claims their last wage increase offer to workers was the largest in the company’s history.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Reuters

292K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy