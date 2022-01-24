ViewSonic XG2431 24-inch 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Smooth, Speedy and Solid

We keep receiving great deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new 24-inch iMac for as low as $1,250, which is $49 more affordable than its regular $1,299 price tag, and the best part is that this price tag goes across the board, so you can choose your favorite color without having to pay more. This will get you a new 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 processor, a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. If you want more storage space, you can opt for the 512GB storage option that comes with an 8-core GPU, as it is currently receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $1,599.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO