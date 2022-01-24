ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViewSonic XG2431 24-inch 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Smooth, Speedy and Solid

By Christian Eberle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ViewSonic XG2431 is an excellent gaming monitor, especially when used for HDR content. With top-notch video processing and a responsive 240 Hz on tap, it fulfills the needs of competitive players at an attractive price. Today's best ViewSonic XG2431 deals. Reduced Price. We check over 250 million products...

www.tomshardware.com

