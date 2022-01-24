ViewSonic XG2431 24-inch 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Smooth, Speedy and Solid

Running an air purifier can help ease your mind about dangerous gases and inhalable particles in your home. The tiny Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor ($69.99) doesn't clean the air, but it measures particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature around the clock, helping you understand what's in your indoor air and whether a purifier is necessary. It can send notifications to your phone, announce when it detects a high level of airborne pollutants via linked Echo devices, and offers comprehensive graphs of your indoor air quality over the last hour, day, and week. Ultimately, you'll still need a purifier to remove harmful particles and other contaminants from the air so they don't wind up in your lungs. But Amazon's Smart Air Quality monitor can help bring you peace of mind in knowing when you're breathing clean.
