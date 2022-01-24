Your Smart Question of the Day…Answer!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
959theriver.com

Very Interesting…McDonald’s ‘Menu Hacks’ Available Later This Month…

Next week, McDonald’s is adding four MENU HACK items for a limited time. Meaning food mash-ups that are popular on social media, and a few are fairly epic. But everything comes separately, so you have to assemble them yourself. Starting on Monday, you’ll be able to get these four Menu Hack items for a limited time . . .
RESTAURANTS
959theriver.com

Putting Ice In Your Wine Is Totally Fine Now

If you are someone who thumbs your nose at people who put ice in their wine, Martha Stewart wants a word with you. Apparently it’s totally fine now…even according to fine wine makers! Martha gives her seal of approval to just tossing in some ice cubes. “I will...
DRINKS
959theriver.com

These studies keep ruining alcohol!

Hey, it’s Rich Dale. So we’ve all been told that a glass, or maybe half a glass, of red wine is full of excellent antioxidants or something that are good for your heart — in great moderation of course. But a new study has found that no amount of alcohol is good for your heart!
FOOD & DRINKS
959theriver.com

Fake Vaccine Card? Don’t Do It!

Hey, Leslie Harris here. Now don’t shoot the messenger. This is not a debate on whether to get vaccinated or not. I’m just here to tell you not to use a fake vaccine card. Chicago has some pretty stringent rules for presenting your vaccine card. You cannot enter restaurants, bars, gyms, or sports or entertainment venues.
CHICAGO, IL
SPY

Who’s a Good Boy? Save 40% on Dog Treats, Food & Supplements at Amazon Today

Not all of the best Amazon deals are for humans. Today, Amazon is putting all of our four-legged friends first with up to 40% off Amazon Brand pet treats, food and supplements to show appreciation toward our doggos. Well, and your wallet. Everyone with a pup in the house should know that great dog food doesn’t come cheap. High-quality brands will typically cost a paw and a tail, which will leave tons of pet owners choosing bargain brands for the sheer fact that dog food comes too pricy. But, now with this Amazon deal on your pupper’s favorite chow, it’s safe...
PET SERVICES

