About 95% of students walked across the graduating stage last year, a slight improvement from pre-pandemic numbers. Despite continuous learning setbacks caused by the pandemic, almost 95% of West Linn-Wilsonville students received their diplomas for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Oregon Department of Education released the 2020-2021 graduation rates for high school students on Thursday, Jan. 20. According to state figures, the school district saw a slight uptick from the 2019-2020 rate of 93% and notably ranked higher than the statewide average of 80%. "The 95% graduation rate is a reflection of our entire school district community," West...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO