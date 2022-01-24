ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

6 found dead inside Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

By Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Six people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides.

Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where five men and one woman were found dead.

The victims’ identities are pending. Formolo says the motive and information regarding any suspects is unknown. He says there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office says autopsies will be performed Monday.

