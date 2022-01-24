ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK court allows Julian Assange to begin appealing extradition to US

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A British court decided on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal the decision that would have allowed the United States to extradite him.

Assange is now able to appeal his case to the U.K. Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court must agree to hear the case before moving forward. It is the latest move by Assange to avoid appearing in court over WikiLeaks 's release of classified files.


"Today we won — but Julian continues to suffer — Julian must be freed," Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said in a statement outside of the courthouse on Monday.

EUROPEAN COUNTRIES ROLLING BACK COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

Lord Burnett, the lord chief justice, said that Assange's case had raised legal questions over the circumstances about how judges interpreted U.S. assurances regarding a prisoner's treatment in prison, reported the BBC .

A British judge had rejected the U.S.'s request for extradition in January 2021, claiming that Assange's prison conditions would negatively affect his mental and physical health. That rejection was reversed in December 2021 after the Biden administration affirmed that it would abide by four conditions set by the judges regarding how Assange was to be treated in prison.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Assange is wanted under the U.S. Espionage Act for the alleged leak of classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010. Assange is currently being held at Belmarsh Prison in London after British officials arrested him in 2019 in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Assange's supporters argue that WikiLeaks is a publisher and therefore protected by the First Amendment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Home Secretary ponders extradition decision after tycoon loses High Court fight

Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to decide before the end of the week whether a British technology tycoon should be extradited to the United States after being accused of fraud.Ms Patel has been given a two-day decision deadline by a High Court judge after Mike Lynch lost the latest round of a legal fight.A Home Office spokeswoman says Ms Patel is giving “full consideration” to issues raised in Mr Lynch’s case.Mr Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge against a deadline set by a judge who oversaw extradition proceedings.But Mr Justice Swift, who considered his challenge at a recent High...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Tycoon facing extradition loses latest round of legal fight

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has lost the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge to a deadline set by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge who considered his challenge at a recent hearing in London ruled against him on Wednesday.Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and ruled that Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether to extradite.The Cabinet minister subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if...
ECONOMY
WKBN

Blinken: No concessions to Russia on Ukraine

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the U.S. and its NATO allies are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine and launching a series of sweeping military maneuvers.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Fox News

Nikki Haley says President Biden and Kamala Harris should step down for 'the good of our country'

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should step down from their positions over their handling of foreign policy. Speaking on "The Guy Benson Show," Haley condemned Biden’s comments from his press conference last week, where he implied there may be no action should there be a "minor incursion" by Russia at the Ukrainian border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#U S Supreme Court#British#The U K Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
BBC
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy