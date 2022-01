His trips across the Commonwealth’s interstates from one high school to the next and onto another over the last week have been deliberate. Tony Elliott’s aim, at least from the viewpoint of those prep coaches who have received visits from the new Virginia big whistle and his staff, is to change where the Cavaliers have recently fallen in the pecking order on the recruiting trail within the border of their home state.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO