It’s a new year, and that means several new state laws are set to go in effect, including Senate Bill 8. Last year, when the Texas state legislator was in session, lawmakers passed SB-8, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. The bill is pretty self-explanatory, in ensuring that all dog owners are providing the basic care, and needs for their dogs, and that they are not harmed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO