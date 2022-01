Being able to stream high-quality footage from a home studio has become imperative for a wide range of professionals since the start of the work from home (WHF) boom, so the 'Detail' app has been created to help offer support for this. The app works by enabling users to record and stream premium video using a Mac, while also working with an iPhone, iPad or any other camera-enabled device to offer even better resolution or multi-angle support. The app puts post-production capabilities into the hands of avid or amateur users alike to help them spend less time trying to get their recordings or streaming video just right.

