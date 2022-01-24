ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial averted for suspect in Wausau drive-by shooting

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Amanda J. Lewis booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department

A trial set to begin Monday for the 37-year-old Wausau woman charged in connection with a July 2019 drive-by shooting was averted last week after a plea agreement was reached in the case

Amanda Lewis faced two counts of attempted first-degree homicide as party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, three counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, and resisting or obstructing an officer. The charges were filed July 9, 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court following an intense investigation into the alleged downtown Wausau shooting, which shook residents and business owners in the area.

A two-week jury trial was set to begin this morning but was canceled after a hearing last week. Court records show Lewis on Jan. 20 was convicted of two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. The amended charges are part of a plea agreement, with additional charges dismissed but read into the record.

A trial delay for Lewis happened in May, with a pool of jurors already in place for the selection process, to allow the court to review admissibility of a defense expert.

Police and prosecutors said Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Maurice Bell, who allegedly shot at two teenagers in the area of North First Street and McIndoe Street. No one was injured in the shooting, which is being described as retaliation for a perceived connection with the near-fatal beating of a 15-year-old boy two days earlier on Chicago Avenue. The boy who was beaten, a friend of Lewis’ son, was critically injured in the attack.

Bell allegedly responded to Lewis’ concerns by saying he would bring “2 of my nephews to shoot up the whole (expletive) town,” court documents state. Police say Bell and Lewis were involved in a relationship, and the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting was registered to Lewis.

Bell was arrested in September 2019 near Dallas, Texas in an unrelated case, and extradited to Wisconsin to face charges here. His case has not yet concluded.

Lewis will be sentenced May 31.

WausauPilot

Police seek tips in Wood County shooting

Police in Wood County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Jan. 15 shooting that left one woman injured. No information was released to the public about the shooting until this week, when a press release was issued. Police now say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm with a small caliber weapon when someone fired at her home from the roadway on Nessa Lane. The shooting is being investigated as a random act.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Marshfield fire

One person died Monday after a fire at a trailer park in Marshfield, officials said. Crews were called just after 3 p.m. Monday to a report of smoke coming from a trailer at 3401 Frey Court. When crews arrived, thick black smoke was pouring from the structure, hampering firefighters’ ability to check for an occupant inside.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

6 dead at Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The six people found dead in a Milwaukee home apparently had been shot, police said Monday. The victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire, Milwaukee Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo said in an email to The Associated Press. The police department continues to seek “unknown suspects,” he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 26, 2022

Lois Jean (Effa) Drengler, 84, of Weston passed away on January 23, 2022. Lois was born in Wausau, WI on April 8, 1937, to the late Alexander and Dorothy (Lombard) Effa. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1955 and upon graduation attended Stevens Point state college. After college she worked at Employers Insurance Company in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

3 killed in weekend crash in western Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a weekend crash just off the interstate in western Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the three were in a vehicle that struck a semi that was attempting to turn into a Kwik Trip parking lot off Interstate 94 near Black River Falls Saturday about 1 a.m. The vehicle was heading west on Hwy. 54 and struck the semi.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

State Patrol trooper injured in I-39 crash

A Wisconsin state trooper was injured Sunday in a crash in I-39 near Poynette, State Patrol officials said. The trooper was inside his vehicle during a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. when a driver behind the wheel of a Honda Pilot lost control and crashed into the rear end of the trooper’s cruiser, officials said.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

On probation, Mosinee woman accused of providing near-fatal dose in drug overdose

A 20-year-old woman who was given a withheld sentence on burglary charges in September is now accused of selling drugs to a Wausau man who overdosed and nearly died. Ivy C. Zastrow-Hanson, of Mosinee, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs and other related offenses in a case filed Jan. 14 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say Zastrow-Hanson was arrested the morning of Jan. 12 at an east-side tavern following an investigation.
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Merrill mom nears plea deal in toddler’s death

A plea deal appears to be in the works for a Merrill-area mother charged in connection with her 15-month-old son’s death. Amber Paige Boyd, 23, faces charges in Lincoln County Circuit Court of child neglect where the consequence is death, two additional child neglect charges, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine in the presence of a child younger than 14 and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Cody Gene Robertson, is also charged in the case.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man convicted of killing, dismembering his parents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents last summer. Jurors deliberated for just over two hours before finding 23-year-old Chandler Halderson guilty on all counts related to the July 1 killing of 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson at their home in Windsor, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man accused of impersonating a firefighter in July rescue effort

A 25-year-old Weston man is accused of impersonating a firefighter during a July effort to rescue a missing boater north of Wausau, according to court documents. Police say Keyiondra J. Smith-Chamness was out on bond ordered in a 2019 case involving exposing a child to harmful material when he donned a firefighter uniform and gear and arrived at a boat landing where Village of Maine rescue crews were working. Charges of impersonating a firefighter and bail jumping were filed Jan. 13 against Smith-Chamness in Marathon County Circuit Court.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Jan. 20, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Tug-of-war over future of Wisconsin’s bail laws

The future of Wisconsin’s cash bail system stirred some of the most drawn-out discussion during Thursday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety. For Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), a solution may lie in amending the state constitution to allow cash bail to be shaped by considerations other than simply ensuring that an individual appears in court. “The fact is Wisconsin’s bail system has been in need of change for a long time,” Wanggaard said during a committee hearing.
WISCONSIN STATE
