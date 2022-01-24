Trial averted for suspect in Wausau drive-by shooting

Amanda J. Lewis booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department

A trial set to begin Monday for the 37-year-old Wausau woman charged in connection with a July 2019 drive-by shooting was averted last week after a plea agreement was reached in the case

Amanda Lewis faced two counts of attempted first-degree homicide as party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, three counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, and resisting or obstructing an officer. The charges were filed July 9, 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court following an intense investigation into the alleged downtown Wausau shooting, which shook residents and business owners in the area.

A two-week jury trial was set to begin this morning but was canceled after a hearing last week. Court records show Lewis on Jan. 20 was convicted of two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. The amended charges are part of a plea agreement, with additional charges dismissed but read into the record.

A trial delay for Lewis happened in May, with a pool of jurors already in place for the selection process, to allow the court to review admissibility of a defense expert.

Police and prosecutors said Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Maurice Bell, who allegedly shot at two teenagers in the area of North First Street and McIndoe Street. No one was injured in the shooting, which is being described as retaliation for a perceived connection with the near-fatal beating of a 15-year-old boy two days earlier on Chicago Avenue. The boy who was beaten, a friend of Lewis’ son, was critically injured in the attack.

Bell allegedly responded to Lewis’ concerns by saying he would bring “2 of my nephews to shoot up the whole (expletive) town,” court documents state. Police say Bell and Lewis were involved in a relationship, and the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting was registered to Lewis.

Bell was arrested in September 2019 near Dallas, Texas in an unrelated case, and extradited to Wisconsin to face charges here. His case has not yet concluded.

Lewis will be sentenced May 31.