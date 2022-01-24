ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Lab holds grand opening Monday

By FOX23.com News Staff
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Discovery Lab will debut its new building to the public Monday in a grand opening ribbon cutting event at 9 a.m.

The Discovery Lab sits at South Riverside Drive near the Gathering Place , and is 57,000 square-feet. It includes 20,000 square-feet of interactive exhibits and programming space.

The Tulsa Children’s Museum revealed its plans to build the Discovery Lab in 2018. Construction started in early 2020 on the interactive music that emphasizes STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

Features include a STEAM Education Center, Gizmo’s Museum Shop, Bean Sprouts Café, outdoor amphitheater and on-site parking.

The STEAM Education Center will have five 900 square-foot classrooms and will be the STEAM Center for all Tulsa Public Schools pre-k through 6th grades, and will be able to serve other districts for field trips.

The Discovery Lab is available to reserve for events including birthday parties, field trips, and museum classes.

Tickets for the museum can be found here.

FOX23′s Tanya Modersitzki got an exclusive tour in December of the museum.

