The stage musical of the "Kyoto Arc" of Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga will open at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo from May 17 to June 24. The musical was originally scheduled to run at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in November 2020, but it was canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The musical's director and sponsors arrived at the decision after numerous discussions, and in the end, both decided to prioritize the safety of the audience, cast, and staff.

