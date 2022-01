We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you haven’t tried Fly By Jing, the Chinese food brand that immediately became a pantry staple for Kitchn editors last year, then 2022 is the year to show your tastebuds what they’ve been missing. Fly By Jing, launched by chef Jing Gao in 2018, had their first major hit with their signature Sichuan Chili Crisp, a bold, flavorful condiment that you can use on anything from dumplings to ice cream. They’ve also released the Fire Hot Pot Base that allows you to bring restaurant-quality hot pot to your own home (which we tested and loved!) as well as a lineup of frozen dumplings that the Kitchn commerce editor orders on repeat.

