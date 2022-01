School administrators have spent the first half of this school year working hard to ensure that kids and teachers returned to campus safely. The $129 billion in Covid relief funds for K-12 schools in the American Rescue Plan were first directed toward improving Covid-19 safety measures, like plexiglass barriers and PPE. Schools also used the funds to counter student learning loss, such as the Dallas school district hiring 1,800 tutors for additional support. Now that the most pressing concerns are being addressed, it’s time for administrators to begin thinking long-term about how to use the funds to improve their schools beyond this school year. This infusion of government funding allows for a broad range of uses, including rethinking school infrastructure.

