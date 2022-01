Georgia fans and former players are not happy with Jermaine Burton. After he entered the NCAA transfer portal, Burton chose to commit to Alabama football. He helped the Bulldogs capture its first national championship in 40+ years, but he wants a fresh start. Supporters of the Bulldogs are not having it as they have been vocal on social media about Burton’s decision. Some are understanding of his move, while others expressed disappointment.

