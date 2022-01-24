Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in loss

Let's abandon reality for a second. Pretend for a moment that the Brooklyn Nets are smitten with Ben Simmons. Pretend for a moment that James Harden did not reportedly voice his preference to join those Nets over the Philadelphia 76ers, that he is not currently part of the most talented team in the NBA and playing in its biggest market, and that he truly views the 76ers as his ideal team from the summer of 2022 on.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO