Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in loss

The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
LeBron James has been one of the best players in NBA history throughout his career. James entered the NBA as just a teenager and has been spectacular for the entire time he has been in the league. James has been a great scorer for his entire career, and he is very close to a historic milestone.
The Lakers have just 34 games to figure out how to put things together. And while they will be getting Anthony Davis back soon(hopefully tonight), they still have other areas where they need to greatly improve. One area in particular is the usage of Russell Westbrook. It's been a ROUGH...
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
Let's abandon reality for a second. Pretend for a moment that the Brooklyn Nets are smitten with Ben Simmons. Pretend for a moment that James Harden did not reportedly voice his preference to join those Nets over the Philadelphia 76ers, that he is not currently part of the most talented team in the NBA and playing in its biggest market, and that he truly views the 76ers as his ideal team from the summer of 2022 on.
Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
Derrick Rose is one of the biggest 'what-ifs?' in NBA history. The current New York Knicks point guard entered the league with high expectations, ready to take the Chicago Bulls back to the top of the association, which he did to some extent. However, injuries were ruthless with him and prevented Rose from having a better and more successful career.
Led by 36 points from Jayson Tatum and 30 points from Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics crushed the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, 128-75. The 53-point win was the second-biggest margin of victory in franchise history, and moved the Celtics to 7-3 in their last 10 games. Finally healthy, the...
Gobert (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Phoenix, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. Gobert sustained a left calf strain late in Sunday's loss to the Warriors and will be forced to miss at least one game. However, his injury isn't considered particularly serious, and he isn't expected to miss extended time. Hassan Whiteside (conditioning), Udoka Azubuike and Eric Paschall are candidates for additional run Monday.
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.comreports. As expected, Ayton will remain sidelined while on the mend from a sprained right ankle. JaVale McGee should draw another start at center in Ayton's absence. His next opportunity to return arrives Wednesday against the Jazz, this time in Utah.
Ingles is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns. The Jazz held Ingles out of Monday's game against the Suns due to a sprained ankle, but chances are it was simply a built-in rest night for the veteran. He'll be back in action Wednesday, but the Jazz will still be without Rudy Gobert (calf) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion).
Mitchell (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns. Mitchell remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his fourth consecutive game Wednesday. Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson should continue to be more involved in his continued absence. Mitchell's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday at Memphis.
Stanley Johnson has been one of the few bright spots for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The former lottery pick signed with a hardship exemption has averaged over 21 minutes across 14 games with the Lakers since joining the team in December, and his defense, ball-handling and surprisingly effective corner 3-pointer have made him a fan favorite. But teams can only sign players to two non-hardship 10-day contracts per season, and Johnson's final 10-day deal was set to expire on Wednesday.
James Harden's future with the Nets has taken over the headlines in recent days. Amid a troubling campaign for Harden and his squad, the idea that he might be open to another change of scenery is becoming more believable by the day. Recently, the Philadelphia Inquirer even reported that Harden...
Pietrangelo had six shots in a 1-0 win over the Capitals on Monday. Pietrangelo didn't score in this one, but he certainly was an active member of the offense from the blue line. The 32-year-old has a goal and two assists in his last four contests in what has been a down stretch offensively. Pietrangelo sits at 26 points across 40 games.
