ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Acadiana’s Top Stories

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5U8Z_0du3mlXn00

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Grandma saves grandson from burning bedroom in Lafayette

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette grandmother saved her 2-year-old grandson from a bedroom fire Wednesday afternoon in downtown Lafayette. The grandmother, who wasn’t identified by name, entered the bedroom where her 2-year-old grandson was sleeping and discovered a fire near the bed, Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said. He said she quickly grabbed him […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Nearly $70k worth of marijuana recovered by Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit recently conducted a narcotics investigation that lead to the recovery of 7.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana, valued at $69,100, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). On January 21, the LPD Narcotics Unit, along with the New Iberia Police Department, found that the marijuana belonged to […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Centerville, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Teen allegedly hit by police officer’s bullet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne mother says her teen daughter was accidentally shot by Lafayette police. Her 19-year-old daughter says she was leaving a night club on N. St. Antoine Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the bullet grazed her leg. Her mother is now calling for accountability from Lafayette police. Officers […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Sheriff elevating crime fighting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office operates a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) that allows the department to track suspects and send law enforcement to their location. According to LPSO, a case in point was in the City of Scott where he says an attempted abduction suspect was identified, located, and apprehended in […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

3 arrested in Sunday shooting on Marigny Circle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three people are facing charges relating to a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Marigny Circle, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO). At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, LPSO detectives were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Marigny Circle. Two men were involved in […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#News 10#Louisiana State Police
KLFY News 10

Evangeline Parish Sheriff facing staff shortages

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Staffing shortages continue to plague every industry in the country, including law enforcement agencies. In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory says he is struggling to recruit and staff the next generation of officers. “I tried hiring police and deputies in specialized fields. There are only so many going around,” Guillory […]
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Serial burglar arrested in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man has been arrested on multiple outstanding warrants relating to thefts and burglaries in St. Landry and Acadia Parishes, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO). Kevin Meaux was located by SLPSO detectives during the week of Jan. 7 while he was attempting to […]
KLFY News 10

Former KLFY videographer Peter Piazza dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services will be held this Saturday for longtime south Louisiana photojournalist Peter Piazza Jr. Piazza died Jan. 20 at age 71, according to Walters Funeral Home. His work history included time as a photographer for the Abbeville Meridional and as a videographer at KLFY-TV in Lafayette, but most of his […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Police seeking info on 2 weekend Crowley shootings

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is seeking the public’s help with finding information on two shootings that happened at Kathy Apartments, just west of Crowley, over the weekend. The first one happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. APSO believes that several people shot at a passing vehicle […]
CROWLEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

“Lover’s quarrel” in Crowley turns violent; Man arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that endangered a woman and her two children, according to the Crowley Police Department (CPD). Rehnquest Charles is facing the following charges: Attempted second-degree murder Domestic abuse strangulation Child endangerment Home invasion Criminal damage to property/theft On […]
CROWLEY, LA
KLFY News 10

Man arrested for bringing gun inside Southside High

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) —  A spectator was caught with a loaded handgun inside the gym at Southside High School in Youngsville during a basketball game. According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, officers received a tip that the suspect was sitting in the bleachers with a loaded weapon. He said when officers arrived they escorted […]
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy