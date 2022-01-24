Acadiana’s Top Stories
LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
- Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting from overnight.
- State police are also investigating an officer-involved shooting from early Sunday morning.
- St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Centerville. No injuries were reported.
- Friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil for shooting victim Warren Prejean.
- The Lafayette Police Department’s interim chief, Wayne Griffin has been fired .
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Raylon & Flat Town Zydeco
- Today’s Forecast: 30s this morning, 50s this afternoon with showers and storms.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0