Man suspected in deputy’s death arrested after Smyrna SWAT situation

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a Robertson County Sheriff’s deputy after an hours-long standoff situation in Smyrna Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the suspect was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the death of 22-year-old Deputy Savanna Puckett.

27-year-old James Jackson Conn was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Puckett was found dead Sunday evening from a gunshot wound inside her burning home in Springfield. A deputy went to her home check on her when she did not report for roll-call and found her home on fire.

Tactical officers with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office along with Smyrna police officers were called to a home on Odom Court off Sam Ridley Parkway.

Officers had reportedly been at the home since Sunday night. Multiple “flash bangs” were heard being detonated at the home Monday morning in addition to officers issuing commands.

Around 10:45 a.m. an ambulance and fire engine responded to the home. The tactical officers and equipment have also left the scene.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching the home and a vehicle parked outside the residence. Multiple windows appear to have been broken throughout the home.

Authorities said officers are executing a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation. The TBI is assisting with the investigation and Conn has been arrested.

Conn has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson he was taken to the Robertson County Jail and was being held without bond.

