Sky Ferreira’s mother says her daughter’s new album is coming in March

By Sam Moore
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Ferreira‘s mum has said that her daughter’s new album is set for release in March. The long-awaited follow-up to the singer’s debut LP ‘Night Time, My Time’, which came out in October 2013, is expected to finally arrive in 2022 after Ferreira wrote on social media last month that the...

