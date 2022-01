Berry Coconut Crisps are super simple to make and absolutely delicious. A base of berries topped with an oat crumble with a hint of coconut is absolutely irresistible!. These Berry Coconut Crisps should definitely make your list of favorite desert recipes. It's sweet yet tart with a crispy crunchy topping that you won't be able to get enough of. I made these the other day for the kids after school and they absolutely lost their minds. The best part is you use frozen berries so you can make these any time of year and have delicious results!

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO