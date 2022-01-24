ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer Through Tuesday, Cold Stretch Sets in Mid-Week

By Nicole Madden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonitoring Friday/Saturday for more winter precip.. High pressure will keep it generally sunny today with highs reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Highs will climb back above seasonable Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50s. Clouds build in ahead of a cold front....

wccbcharlotte.com

Another Weekend, Another Round of Snow

Rain to Snow transition Friday night into Saturday. BUT slick travel still likely Fri PM through Sat AM. Another weekend outlook with accumulating snow in the forecast. We’ll start today cold and clear with highs closing in on 50 this afternoon. Clouds fill in late with temps falling near freezing tonight. The setup for tomorrow will be different than the last two storms – more of a ‘Classic Carolina Storm’ we’re used to seeing during the colder months. The colder temps will be trailing the front this go-around. Highs Friday will be in the low 50s. Outside the mountains, we will start things off with rain and then transition to snow. This will be the wet, heavy flakes – not the fine powdery snow we saw last week. How fast the colder air arrives, will challenge the forecast totals, but what we usually see with this type of pattern are lower accumulations than what the models suggest. Still, even an inch of snow or slush will make things slick and that, as with the last storm will be the biggest impact Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow will taper off before sunrise Saturday. Winds out of the northwest will make it feel downright arctic with subzero wind chills for the mountains and teens and 20s for the Piedmont and Foothills. Warmer outlook next week with temps back into the 50s Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
