Municipal Services Committee Chair and Vice Mayor Andy Wilson wants to use word-of-mouth to get more Pasadena residents online. On Tuesday Wilson asked the city’s Department of Information Technology to conduct outreach to communities in Pasadena which do not have access to reliable high-internet speed so they will learn about government programs for underserved areas or areas with no access to download speeds of 25 MBPS and upload speeds of 3 MBPS.

