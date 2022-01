“Beating a dead horse” is a trite and over-used term in journalism, but it aptly fits discussion of what took up the most time at the Parish Council meeting Wednesday. For the third month, a group of residents have showed up to protest work done by the Parish highway department on a stretch of the Allen-Marthaville Road. They claim the work was unnecessary because there are no houses there and insist they are not getting accurate information from the Parish Council.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO