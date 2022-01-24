ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Slightly Higher Week Over Week

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
Florida gas prices haven’t moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs.

The average price for gasoline in Florida is $3.23 per gallon. That’s 1-cent more than a week ago and the same price as this time last month.

“Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that the seasonable downturn in gasoline demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market. However, if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it’s only a matter of time before that results in higher prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price for crude oil is on a 5-week streak of gains. So far this year, crude oil has risen as much as 14%. Wednesday’s settlement of $86.96 per barrel is $2/b more than the 2021 high, and the highest daily settlement since October 2014. Although the daily price of oil took a step back on Friday – settling at $85.14 – oil prices remain under heavy upward pressure due to ongoing global supply concerns.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.29), Fort Lauderdale ($3.27)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.14), Pensacola ($3.15), Panama City ($3.16)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

