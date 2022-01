Last year at this time we wondered if the Syracuse Orange would be able to play their way into the NCAA Tournament discussion. As January was going to a close Syracuse had a record of 9-5, 3-4 in the ACC, and they looked to be in trouble. The Orange found their footing and clawed into the NCAA Tournament where they rode the hot shooting of Buddy Boeheim into the Sweet Sixteen.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO