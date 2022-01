Over the years, a few players have emerged with a special kind of knowledge and expertise in the space. Nik Milanović has been publishing a newsletter called “This Week in Fintech” for the past two and a half years, growing its subscriber base to north of 10,000. He also spent the past two years at Google, heading up business development and strategy for Google Pay as well as serving as a mentor through Techstars. All the while, Milanović has not only been an integral member of the growing global fintech community, he has helped build and grow it. In addition to publishing the newsletter, Milanović sponsors meetups all across the globe (from Mexico City to Lagos, Nigeria) so that thousands of fellow “fintech friends” — as he calls them — can network and get to know each other.

