Angelina Jolie Dating Rumor: The Weeknd To Release New Album 'Inspired' By Brad Pitt's Ex?

Angelina Jolie has "inspired" The Weeknd, and fans will reportedly notice this in the artist's new album. An insider added to Us Weekly that the actress has even become his "ultimate muse."

It is claimed that Jolie and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, "have more in common than people would think." As stated, they have been in a "casual relationship since the fall of 2021.

In maintaining the narrative, the source said the relationship began because of the "Eternals" star's children. They are reportedly "fascinated" by the "Blinding Lights" singer, adding that they are "crazy about him."