Kanye West and Julia Fox channelled Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in double denim for their red-carpet debut as a couple

By Armani Syed
 3 days ago

Ye and Julia Fox at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show for Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Kenzo

  • Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red-carpet debut as a couple during Paris Men's Fashion Week.
  • Ye and Fox attended the Kenzo show on Sunday in matching double-denim outfits.
  • The look was reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Julia Fox made their first appearance on the red carpet as a couple during Men's Fashion Week in Paris on Sunday.

The couple attended the Kenzo show for Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion in matching denim outfits. According to Vogue, it was the debut collection of Kenzo's new creative director, Nigo, who was appointed in September 2021 and became the only other Japanese designer to lead the brand since Kenzo Takada founded it in 1970.

For the event, Ye, 44, and Fox, 31, wore denim jackets and jeans with black accessories, a couple's outfit most notably seen on Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards .

GQ Australia reported that Fox wore a cropped Schiaparelli jacket with conical breast detailing, and jeans from the personal wardrobe of Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli's creative director. She paired them with slouchy denim boots by Y/Project, a black leather handbag, and gloves, with statement large gold earrings and bold eyeliner. The publication added that Ye wore a Balenciaga ensemble.

In a blog post for Interview Magazine published on January 6, Fox shared that, after meeting Ye on New Year's Eve, they met up in New York City and he filled a hotel room with clothes for her to wear. She said: "It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

In another blog post for the publication published on January 15, Fox also revealed that she underwent a "transformation" after starting to date Ye. She said that the rapper packed her clothes into boxes and it felt like a fresh start.

"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone," Fox said. "It was so cathartic. It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life."

Insider's Patrick Sproull reported that on Friday's episode of her podcast, "Forbidden Fruits," co-hosted by Niki Takesh, Fox defended herself amid criticism that she is dating Ye for his social standing as a famous billionaire.

"People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," Fox told listeners. She also said that she no longer values attention from visibility.

Fox added: "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," adding that she's focused on creating art and "putting things into the world."

Representatives for Ye and Fox did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

