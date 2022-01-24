Is Caesars Entertainment Stock Worth the Gamble?

Teladoc shares recently broke a new 52-week low and are down 74% in the past year. Shares of the telehealth leader are down 74% in the past year. Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) stock reached all-time highs in early 2021 owing to impressive growth during the pandemic. Soon thereafter, we returned to "normal" life, and investors began overlooking the healthcare company. More recently, the stock has experienced even more downward pressure in response to rising interest rates. Once a very expensive stock, Teladoc has seen its trading multiples contract significantly in recent months. Short-term uproar may cause the stock to decline further, and I think that would present an excellent buying opportunity for long-term investors. Fortune Business Insights forecasts that the global telehealth market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 32% to $636 billion by 2028. Teladoc is a sure leader in the space, and strong fundamentals matched with an increasingly attractive valuation make the company an enticing buy. The company is led by Jason Gorevic, a true pioneer of virtual medicine with 20+ years of healthcare experience. Strong leadership has led to Teladoc being ranked 1st in consumer satisfaction by the J.D. Power U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study two out of the past three years. The company recently established new agreements with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & Centene (NYSE:CNC) to provide Teladoc's Primary360 to customers, a significant step in scaling its business. Increased competition is unavoidable in an industry forecasted to experience such robust growth over the next decade. That said, I think Teladoc has the right management and tools in its toolbox to maintain its position as an industry leader moving forward.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO