ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Caesars Entertainment Stock Worth the Gamble?

By Schaeffer's Digital Content Team
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been chopping lower on the charts over the last few months, despite the casino name announcing a multi-year partnership with the Buffalo Bills last week to make Caesars Sportsbook an official mobile sports betting partner. The security has been chopping lower...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.67% higher to $309.26 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.15 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Caesars Entertainment#Czr#The Buffalo Bills#Caesars Sportsbook#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 1.98% to $45.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.65 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bears Blast Boeing Stock After Earnings, Revenue Miss

The shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) are down 2.4% to trade at $199.15 this morning, after the blue-chip aerospace manufacturer posted worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. While delivery delays of its 787 jet contributed to core operating losses, the company also marked its first quarter of positive cash flow since early 2019.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Analyst: DraftKings Stock Could Win the Market Share

Morgan Stanley upgraded Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) to "overweight" from "in-line" this morning. The analyst foresees the sports betting company as one of the few winners to emerge from a large gambling and gaming market in the U.S. In response, DraftKings stock was last seen 9.3% higher to trade at $21.11.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Draft Kings Stock Is Worth Betting On

It was sacked hard in 2021. And now the last signs of the bulls defense have buckled. I’m talking about the price chart of one-time favorite growth pick DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and DKNG stock. But unless you’re inclined to buy the sucker’s bet Wall Street is now selling, the chance...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Teladoc: A Healthcare Stock Worth Considering Today

Teladoc shares recently broke a new 52-week low and are down 74% in the past year. Shares of the telehealth leader are down 74% in the past year. Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) stock reached all-time highs in early 2021 owing to impressive growth during the pandemic. Soon thereafter, we returned to "normal" life, and investors began overlooking the healthcare company. More recently, the stock has experienced even more downward pressure in response to rising interest rates. Once a very expensive stock, Teladoc has seen its trading multiples contract significantly in recent months. Short-term uproar may cause the stock to decline further, and I think that would present an excellent buying opportunity for long-term investors. Fortune Business Insights forecasts that the global telehealth market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 32% to $636 billion by 2028. Teladoc is a sure leader in the space, and strong fundamentals matched with an increasingly attractive valuation make the company an enticing buy. The company is led by Jason Gorevic, a true pioneer of virtual medicine with 20+ years of healthcare experience. Strong leadership has led to Teladoc being ranked 1st in consumer satisfaction by the J.D. Power U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study two out of the past three years. The company recently established new agreements with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & Centene (NYSE:CNC) to provide Teladoc's Primary360 to customers, a significant step in scaling its business. Increased competition is unavoidable in an industry forecasted to experience such robust growth over the next decade. That said, I think Teladoc has the right management and tools in its toolbox to maintain its position as an industry leader moving forward.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Settles Volatile Day in the Red Following Powell Speech

Taking focus for today's session were upbeat earnings out of Microsoft (MSFT) and the latest announcement from Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, following the committee's two-day meeting. Specifically, Powell suggested interest rate hikes could be expected as soon as March. In response, bank stocks surged, and the Dow struggled between breakeven for much of the last few hours of trading, despite its midday bounce. In the end, the blue-chip and S&P 500 indexes closed in the red, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to inch into the black.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Can Aptiv PLC Stock Bounce Back From This Week's Lows?

On Jan. 18, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) announced that Sophia Velastegui will be joining the auto technology company as its Chief Product Officer. Velastegui is bringing with her more than 20 years of experience at Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Applied Materials. This comes just ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, due out before the open on Thursday, Feb. 3. Wall Street analysts have the company’s earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $0.54 for its upcoming earnings report.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Signaling Long Overdue Rebound

For what feels like the first time in forever, stock futures are on the rise this morning. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are indicating a triple-digit pop, thanks to upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Boeing (BA). Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures also sport a triple-digit lead, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are pointed firmly higher too, as the tech sector signals a rebound.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy