Fire destroys Town ‘n’ Country WingHouse, cause pending

TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the WingHouse on Hillsborough Avenue Monday morning.

Local officials said a first call came in around 5:40 a.m. from staff who were taking inventory. Crews arrived to find some “very light haze” in the restaurant’s kitchen. Staff told the crews the heater was recently turned on, but an inspection with a thermal imaging camera did not uncover the heat source.

After crews cleared the building, the kitchen staff returned to finish their inventory. When they finished, they noticed hazy smoke had filled the restaurant. A second call was made to 911.

Fire crews returned to find hazy smoke in the restaurant and flames which had quickly spread into the building’s attic, making it unsafe for crews to be on the roof or inside the building, the HCFR said.

A total of 16 units were called to the scene to put out the fire.

Firefighters said the building is a total loss as a result of the incident. Investigators have yet to determine what sparked the fire.

