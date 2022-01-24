ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

U.S. Union Membership Down To Mere 10.3%

By Donna Martinez
 3 days ago
Hats off to the folks at Axios for creating a data map using new Bureau of Labor Statistics data. 10.3% of workers belonged to a union in 2021, matching 2019’s low. It’s down from 10.6% in 2020, when the share temporarily spiked due to a disproportionate and temporary decrease in total...

@JohnLocke

December Jobs Report

According to the latest North Carolina Department of Commerce release, North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.7% in December 2021. The gap between state and national unemployment continues to narrow as the national average dropped to 3.9%. Leisure and Hospitality Services, Information Services, and Construction reported the largest annual...
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

North Carolina’s Major Cities in Good Financial Shape

Truth in Accounting, an organization dedicated to educating the public about government financial information, released their 2022 Financial State of the Cities report today. The report analyzed the fiscal health of the United States’ 75 most populous cities. Due to many factors, chief among them being unfunded retirement liabilities, 61 of those cities do not have a balanced budget and are unable to pay their bills.
RALEIGH, NC
@JohnLocke

Cooper Order Would Forcibly Transform NC Auto Industry

In a little-discussed executive order issued Jan. 7, Gov. Cooper imposed unrealistic electric vehicle sales quotas on the state’s auto industry, among other draconian diktats. Under the guise of creating a “clean, equitable economy,” Cooper’s order declares that the state “will strive” to increase the total number of ZEV’s...
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

CDC Report Offers Boost to Natural Immunity

Vivek Saxena writes for the American Wire about an interesting new report from federal health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally acknowledged a point that COVID dissenters have been making since at least the creation of the first coronavirus vaccine: Natural immunity counts. A study published...
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Congressional Republicans Back Parents’ Bill of Rights

Alex Nester of the Washington Free Beacon reports on a top legislative priority of Republicans who seek to regain control of Congress in November. Republicans are growing increasingly confident they’ll retake the House in 2022—and they’re positioning themselves to make parents’ rights in education a national priority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

American Voter ID Laws Compared to Those in Banana Republics

Charles Sullivan of the American Thinker offers a negative assessment of election integrity measures across the United States. Most Americans are simply unaware of how weak and haphazard our voter ID and absentee ballot laws are compared to those in other countries. …. … According to Ballotpedia, 15 states do...
ELECTIONS
@JohnLocke

Vote Shines Spotlight on Filibuster Flip-Floppers

Guy Benson writes at TownHall.com about the latest fight involving the U.S. Senate’s filibuster. This political drama finally ended on Wednesday night, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced a vote on blowing up the Senate, knowing it would fail. And fail it did. Astoundingly, he wanted to put every senator on the record, including several who would have preferred to let this issue slide by, on the question of breaking the chamber’s rules in order to re-write the nation’s election laws – on a party-line vote, with zero Republican buy-in or input, allowing zero amendments to be introduced or debated on the Democrat-only scheme. Re-read that sentence. It’s actually insane. And it was all done in the name of “democracy” and “voting rights.” It went down 48-52, with just two Senate Democrats voting to maintain the filibuster, a minority rights tool employed hundreds of times by Senate Democrats in recent years; they even mounted one last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Reality Has Yet to Convince the Woke

Jessica Curtis writes at Real Clear Politics about a key problem for the woke. We are in the first month of 2022, and, from every sign, it appears my Democratic friends are determined to stick to their guns when it comes to both their agenda and how they intend to sell it. In other words, America has not heard the last of the Woke Police.
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Virginia’s New Governor Keeping His Promises

Editors at National Review Online ponder the impact of a political shocker involving Virginia’s new Republican governor. Something unusual is happening: A politician is keeping his campaign promises. Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia in November, and he took office on Saturday. In his inaugural address, he...
VIRGINIA STATE
@JohnLocke

Proclamation, Schlocklamation

Those straining noises you heard yesterday were the eyebrows of North Carolina school choice advocates being raised in justified skepticism. The occasion? Governor Roy Cooper signed a state proclamation declaring January 23rd to 29th School Choice Week in North Carolina. Don’t get me wrong, the proclamation is a good thing....
EDUCATION
@JohnLocke

Arguments Grow for Ending Washington’s Status as Federal City

Christopher Bedford of the Federalist explains a potential change that could benefit residents of Washington, D.C., and the nation. While returning portions of D.C. to Maryland has been proposed since the early 19th century, the issue has not gained the sort of support and attention Virginia’s retrocession earned. In poll after poll, the idea has failed to win broad Marylander approval, with a fairly recent poll from 2019 showing 57 percent of Marylanders opposing, with only 36 percent approving.
WASHINGTON STATE
@JohnLocke

Washington’s Payday From Inflation

Coffers in Washington overflow with your tax dollars. The latest data from the Congressional Budget Office show considerable increases in tax revenue collected in the first quarter of the fiscal year (October to December). Total receipts for the quarter are 31% above the same period the prior year. Individual income tax revenue dollars came in 55% higher than the previous year, while corporate income tax revenue is up 44%.
WASHINGTON STATE
@JohnLocke

Exposing the Left’s Extreme Injustice

Due to unrelenting coverage by the Carolina Journal, the State Supreme Court is no longer pursuing a terrible and unprecedented scheme. That scheme was to force Republican Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer to recuse themselves from NAACP vs. Moore and thereby circumventing the will of North Carolina voters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Spelling Out the Dangers of ‘Catastrophism’

Dalibor Rohac writes for the American Purpose about a destructive element of today’s political discourse. Traditionally, moral panics referred to hysterias spreading uncontrollably throughout the hoi polloi after being blown out of proportion by irresponsible media actors—think violence and video games, child abductions, or satanism. Today’s moral panics also exaggerate the magnitude of problems that have befallen America and the world, while reducing them to simplistic stories of good and evil. Yet, unlike moral panics of the past, the ones of today are often forced on a reluctant public by activists and experts—as well as by filmmakers and film critics.
POLITICS
