U.S. Union Membership Down To Mere 10.3%

Guy Benson writes at TownHall.com about the latest fight involving the U.S. Senate’s filibuster. This political drama finally ended on Wednesday night, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced a vote on blowing up the Senate, knowing it would fail. And fail it did. Astoundingly, he wanted to put every senator on the record, including several who would have preferred to let this issue slide by, on the question of breaking the chamber’s rules in order to re-write the nation’s election laws – on a party-line vote, with zero Republican buy-in or input, allowing zero amendments to be introduced or debated on the Democrat-only scheme. Re-read that sentence. It’s actually insane. And it was all done in the name of “democracy” and “voting rights.” It went down 48-52, with just two Senate Democrats voting to maintain the filibuster, a minority rights tool employed hundreds of times by Senate Democrats in recent years; they even mounted one last week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO