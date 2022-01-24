Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/24/22
It’s a freezing cold start to the day, but this afternoon promises a bit warmer weather. High pressure Monday will be closely followed by an area of low pressure that is set to bring wet weather across the Panhandle Tuesday. Another front will bring colder conditions to northwest Florida this week. Find out when in Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy ‘s morning forecast update, above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
