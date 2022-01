The bulk of the Patriots’ rebuild is over. Now, the hardest work begins. After making the postseason again, the Pats are working to grow from playoff team to title contender, the most difficult leap across pro sports. Because of their record splurge in free agency last year, most of the 2021 team should carry over into 2022. Therefore, how the Patriots manage the margins of their roster in the coming months should determine whether they make a leap next season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO