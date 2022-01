The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the better edge-rushing duos in the NFL, and that combination needs to be around for the long haul. When the Las Vegas Raiders were looking for ways to improve their roster heading into the 2021 season, one thing was for sure, and that was that they needed to get Maxx Crosby some help on the outside. Fellow 2019 pick Clelin Ferrell had never developed into a pass rusher at the next level, and Carl Nassib was much more suited to be a depth guy coming off the edge.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO