Local dog rescue raising money to save severely abused, neglected dogs

Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue is holding its 2nd Annual Poker Run to raise money to save dogs who've been through some of the worst neglect and abuse.

The rescue is caring for ten dogs, but said two of their most recent rescues have already cost more than $20,000 in medical care.

The Rescue’s Event Coordinator, Samantha Kellum, and its Founder, Victoria Paschke, said one of those dogs is a five-month-old puppy named Bow-Tie, who was found in Clewiston.

"Bow-Tie was hit by car, but that was the least of his concerns. Parvo almost killed him,” Kellum said.

"It was owner neglect,” Paschke added.

“Thankfully he got hit by a car, because that's what saved him," Kellum said.

Bow-Tie's shoulder bone is shattered, but can’t be fixed until his Parvo is cleared and his body gets stronger. Parvo is a highly contagious and deadly virus.

Lenny is another dog Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue saved. He also has Parvo, which has led to neurological issues.

You can support both dogs in their recoveries by going to the Rescue's 2nd Annual Poker Run on January 29th. Registration starts at Stu's Motorcycles at 10 AM, and the event itself starts at 11 AM. From Stu's, you stop at four other participating local businesses and pick up colored poker chips at each one.

"Then we will announce what the totals for the red, white, blue and black chips mean. The red chip could mean four points, so if you had four of those, you would have 16 points. So whoever the largest number is, would win the $500 cash prize,” Kellum said.

She said whoever has the lowest number will win $100. It's $20 per motorcycle or car to participate. Additional passengers are $10 each. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, gift card prizes, and more. Organizers said by going to this event, you're supporting a local dog rescue and local businesses.

For more information, click here .