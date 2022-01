Blow out the candles for great birthday freebies as a member of these online loyalty eClubs. The month of your birthday you’ll receive some sort of email you can exchange for your free stuff. Many of these offers are valid during your entire birthday month, but be sure to read each coupon for the details. Some restaurants and retailers may also require you to show some sort of photo ID in order to get your free birthday treat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO